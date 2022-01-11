Michael Chandler has added Nate Diaz to the list of people he would like to fight sometime in the future in the UFC.

Chandler has been very outspoken about who he wants for his next battle inside the octagon. He has been lobbying to fight Conor McGregor in his first fight back from injury. He claims he is not looking for a “red panty night”, but just respects McGregor for what he has done inside the octagon. It looks like Chandler is looking for a well deserved “money fight” though, by calling out two of the bigger names inside the promotion.

Michael Chandler was on ‘The MMA Hour‘ talking about the possibility of moving to welterweight to take on Diaz.

“Nobody has ever talked about me and Nate Diaz fighting. But for some reason, I’m like, ‘Me and Nate Diaz should probably share the octagon at some point.’ And obviously he’s got his contract coming to a close. He’s looking at fighting Poirier, that’s the fight that he said he wants. But then he called the UFC and the UFC said Poirier sucks. But yeah, I’d throw Nate Diaz’s name in the hat. And I’d love to fight him at 170 [pounds] instead of 155, I’ll tell you that much.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Diaz has recently been in talks with Dustin Poirier for an upcoming fight, but both parties have been accusing the other of not accepting the fight. Diaz has been talking about fighting multiple people as well, including McGregor and Tony Ferguson, but nothing has come to fruition.

Chandler is coming off a fantastic fight and one of the greatest battles in UFC history against Justin Gaethje. Although he lost that fight by unanimous decision, he won the night by putting on a show for the fans. The former lightweight title challenger is looking to get back on track with a win after dropping two in a row.

