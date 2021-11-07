Justin Gaethje came out on top against Michael Chandler in one of the best three-round fights you’ll ever see.

Chandler got after it in round one and was landing early and often on his opponent. As the first frame progressed Gaethje grew into the bout and was finding success. Both men threw bombs to the finish and the commentators called it one of the best rounds of 2021.

In the second round Gaethje dropped Chandler with a massive uppercut. The fight looked to be over but the former Bellator champion was able to survive the following onslaught. The fight returned to the feet but Chandler looked beat up. Gaethje’s leg kicks started to pay dividends. Chandler landed a punch and Gaethje claimed an eye poke. The referee stepped in to call time on the fight but not before Chandler landed a big follow-up shot.

The carnage continued into round three with both men exchanging big shots. Chandler secured a big takedown but was immediately reversed once the fight hit the mat and the fight returned to the striking range. Another big flurry from Gaethje but Chandler’s chin holds and we are went to the scorecards.

Check out the highlights.

On the edge of our seats for this one 👀😬



[ #UFC268 | The Main Card is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/CwpgwnCGig — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

HE ROCKED HIM 🤯@Justin_Gaethje is pouring on the pressure!



[ #UFC268 | The Main Card is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/QzfTRYYGCr — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

This fight is absolutely BANANAS 😳



[ #UFC268 | The Main Card is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/V8bBN8A2kt — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

That's one for the history books 📚👏



[ #UFC268 | The Main Card is LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/EKQE6N7sTU — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

