Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has got fans excited by hinting at a fight against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Chandler is currently a free agent after finishing up his deal with long-time employers Bellator. The 34-year-old picked up an impressive first round knockout win over former UFC champion Benson Henderson at Bellator 243 on August 7.

Since then Chandler has spoken with excitement about potentially signing for the UFC and fighting the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Justin Gaethje. Chandler even suggested he would easily beat ‘Notorious’ and would do so inside two rounds, he said.

“As far as that fight goes, I finish Conor in under two, in my opinion. It’d be similar to, shades of (Nate) Diaz I. Wear him down, hit him with hard shots – hard, hard shots. Take every single one of his shots. He’s got that sneaky and strong and thick and hard left hand that he throws, and it’s straight. You avoid that, wear him down a little bit, make him see Jesus. Just put him out.”

The likelihood of that happening was improved over the weekend when UFC boss told reporters he would love to meet with Chandler to discuss and try to bring him on board.

“I would love to meet with him,” White said at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference. “That guy’s earned it, I would love to meet with him.”

‘Iron’ continues to hype up his potential UFC run and did so again on Wednesday by hinting at a fight with Poirier. Check out the Twitter post from Chandler below…

Man…the public wants it if it happens…. pic.twitter.com/mDkoTV4tLW — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 20, 2020

Poirier is currently looking for a fight after returning to the win column in epic fashion last time out. ‘The Diamond’ picked up a decision win over fellow lightweight contender Dan Hooker in one of the best fights 2020 has had to offer.

Do you want to see Michael Chandler square off against Dustin Poirier in his UFC debut?