Michael Chandler reveals he ‘Technically’ tapped out in Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 309

Former lightweight champion, Michael Chandler admitted he was counting his blessings following the conclusion of his UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira last weekend, claiming he “technically” tapped during the final stages of the clash, which went unnoticed by referee, Keith Peterson.

Chandler, who retains the number seven rank at lightweight following the defeat, suffered a second straight loss for the first time in his brief Octagon tenure, following a submission loss to common-foe, former interim champion, Dustin Poirier two years ago.

And returning last weekend for the first time since in a five round war with Oliveira at UFC 309, Chandler managed to survive some notable moments of adversity through each of the rounds, with the Brazilian showing off his striking accumun and his notable Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills.

Michael Chandler recounts ‘tapping out’ in Charles Oliveira rematch

However, in the final stages of the fifth round — with the Sao Paulo finisher stuck to his back from the bottom, Michael Chandler admitted he was lucky not to have dropped a wayward submission loss, after a pat of approval to Oliveira was overlooked as a potential tapout by referee, Peterson.

“Thank God. Technically I kind of did [tap],” Michael Chandler told Bussin’ with the boys. “But it was more kind like a ‘Good job buddy.’ It was like a show of respect type of thing. It was like a moment for us, and I looked back and people are like, ‘He tapped!’ That’s where the referee did not, I guess you could say follow the rules… He knows what’s happening. He’s [refereed] thousands of fights, Charles Oliveira does not have a submission [locked in]… His arms are loose around me, I’m not tapping. It was a pat on the competitor.”

Further reflecting on his unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) loss to Oliveira, Chandler revealed he urinated blood following the pairing with the ex-champion, and claimed the outing brought with it the most injuries he has ever suffered in a fight during his lengthy career.

“Good had I mean I had a phenomenal training camp,” Michael Chandler explained. “We went to war we did our thing. Probably the most pain I’ve ever been through in my entire life like the most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight for sure. Yeah, you know peed blood inflammation all over my whole body swollen.I feel like you know my legs … The first one (urination blood color) was very light — Which was in my drug test — New York drug tested me before the fight and then after the fight just in case that’s positive — I tested positive for blood.”