Michael Chandler calls on Bellator champion Ryan Bader to help coach The Ultimate Fighter 31

Ahead of filming of The Ultimate Fighter 31 in the coming days and weeks, UFC lightweight contender, Michael Chandler has assembled his team to serve as backing coaches for his reality television programe offing with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Chandler, the current #5 ranked UFC lightweight contender, will make his debut as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year – coaching opposite Dublin star, McGregor, ahead of an end-of-season showdown between the duo, which has been floated for September at the welterweight limit.

Michael Chandler assembles his team of coaches ahead of TUF 31

Attempting to bounce back to the winner’s enclosure against the Crumlin native, Michael Chandler, a staple of Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida – most recently suffered a submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 last November.

The Missouri native has, however, assembled a star-studded team of coaches ahead of filming for this season, including teammate and Bellator MMA heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader – who is fresh from a second career victory over Fedor Emelianenko earlier this month.

Current Bellator heavyweight champion and Former UFC fighter, Ryan Bader is part of Michael Chandler's TUF coaching staff. He himself is a TUF winner (Team Nogueira vs. Team Mir). #TUF #TUF31 pic.twitter.com/ssf78wz8aA — Ovin Vithanage (@OvinVithanage) February 19, 2023

Also planted firmly in Michael Chandler’s corner is renowned grappling coach and submission threat, Robert Drysdale, Kill Cliff FC wrestling staple, Greg Jones, and boxing coach, Jason Strout.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has assembled a team consisting of long-time head coach and Straight Blast Gym frontman, John Kavanagh, as well as striking coach, Owen Roddy, and Muay Thai striker, Cian Cowley for TUF 31. Moldovan wrestling ace, Sergey Pikulsky has also travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the Dubliner’s set of coaches.

Back in 2015, McGregor served as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 22 against former WEC featherweight champion, Urijah Faber – with the Dubliner previously capturing an interim featherweight title with a win over Faber’s Team Alpha MMA training partner, Chad Mendes that summer.