Michael Chandler Ridiculed By Ex-Bellator Champion after UFC 309 Loss: “He Looked Like Crap”

Not only did Michael Chandler suffer another loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, but he is now getting blasted for it by a former rival from his Bellator days.

The rematch between Chandler and Oliveira was over three years in the making, and it did not disappoint. Both fighters are known for their exciting intensity, and it was on full display during the match. Oliveira proved once again to be the more well-rounded fighter, and he pretty much excelled anywhere the fight took him.

Overall, it was another thrilling battle between two of the most exciting lightweights In the UFC. While Chandler would once again lose, he did demonstrate his absurd amount of heart and even shined for a moment or two in the closing rounds. The fight ended with a roar of approval from the crowd, but Chandler had haters lurking in the woodworks who were ready to chime in about his performance.

Brent Primus Laughs at Michael Chandler’s “Crappy” Performance

While being interviewed by MMA Fighting, Primus took the opportunity to trash his former opponent and admitted to feeling much joy while watching Michael Chandler get mauled by Oliveira (again).

“Man, he looked like crap in his last fight,” Primus said about Chandler’s loss when speaking to MMA Fighting (H/T BJ Penn.com). “I could not believe that. I think Chandler looked like crap. His footwork, he was falling everywhere. He was throwing his right hand like he was throwing a baseball. I was not impressed with his performance. His callout was kind of cringey.”

Later on, Primus would admit that much of his disdain for Chandler stems from his dirty fighting style. “I don’t like that guy. I think Chandler, he’s a cheater,” Primus said. “I feel like he’s a dirty fighter. I just don’t like that guy at all. Watching Oliveira pick him apart like that it was kind of fun to see for sure. I liked it.”

What did you think of Michael Chandler’s performance at UFC 309?