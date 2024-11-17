Charles Oliveira Frustrated with Officiating During Michael Chandler’s Dirty Tactics

Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is not happy with the referee during his UFC 309 bout against the US-born Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ Mike committed several fouls that never amounted to any issues in the cage.

Charles Oliveira on Michael Chandler’s Dirty Attacks

Oliveira pointed out issues like Chandler landing illegal blows to the back of his head, grabbing the fence, and eye pokes. The Brazilian-born fighter says he alerted the referee multiple times, but no action was taken. During his UFC 309 post-fight interview, the Brazilian athlete explained:

“I’m not here to criticize, but I want to tell you something. There were a lot of blows to the back of the head. A lot of fence grabbing. There was also some eye pokes, and I was telling him (the ref) what was going on. I kept calling for his attention and nothing would happen. I would hope that he would intervene, but nothing happened.” [Ht Cagesidepress]

For his next bout, ‘Do Bronx’ wants a title rematch for the UFC lightweight title against reigning champion Islam Makhachev. But, when asked about a potential fight against UFC megastar Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira said that he would love it but it would never happen. He said:

“This is the guy that runs away the most in the UFC. This fight’s not going to happen. Would it make sense? Yes. Would it be a good fight? Yes. Would people love it? Yes. We both sell fights well, but he chooses his opponents. This fight’s not happening.”

Charles Oliveira is an action fighter with a background in jiu-jitsu. Whether by knockout or submission, ‘Do Bronx’ always aims for a finish and this makes him a fan favorite.