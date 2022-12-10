Michael Chandler reacts to rumors of a 2023 fight vs. Conor McGregor: “It’s a car crash in the middle of the octagon.”

‘Iron’ Michael Chandler is Dana White‘s first pick to welcome Conor McGregor back into the UFC in 2023. In an interview with ESPN, Dana White said McGregor is not retired and is likely to face Chandler upon his return.

The former Bellator world champion Michael Chandler would relish the opportunity to face off against MMA’s biggest star. The UFC lightweight spoke with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn about the prospect of meeting ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor in the octagon. Chandler explained that this bout would be a barnburner:

“People think it’s going to be the fastest-paced, craziest first round of all time (and) I definitely think it will be. The way that Conor McGregor starts fights, the way I start fights – it’s a car crash in the middle of the octagon. Hopefully at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas in July. It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be awesome and I believe it’s going to happen. Things are moving in the right direction, so let’s make it happen.”

Chandler is acutely aware of the star power McGregor pulls. On how this fight sells, the UFC fighter said:

“Over a million? Yeah. We crush it. We blow past 1 million. Easily. You look at Conor’s numbers, he’s always doing over a million, it doesn’t matter if he’s fighting anybody. He could be fighting a cold and he’s doing over a million. You fight me? I think the most exciting guy in the UFC right now. Most momentum, must-watch TV. Can’t-miss pay-per-view, butts in seats. Hopefully, it’s here in Vegas, International Fight Week.

Michael Chandler comments on Conor McGregor outside of USADA

Since Conor McGregor’s last bout in which he broke his leg facing Dustin Poirier, the Irish superstar has not been in the USADA testing pool. ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler said that it makes sense given the nature of the injury. The US-born fighter said:

“Then also the guy comes back and he’s six months in the USADA testing pool getting tested six times, 12 times, five times, two times – it doesn’t matter. He’s in the pool for that amount of time, six months is half a year. It’s a long time. So, I have no concerns. I’m not that worried about it, honestly. I’ve wished Conor a speedy recovery from the beginning. It’s not like he sprained his ankle. It’s not like he broke his hand, it’s not like he broke his nose. The guy shattered his leg.”

Chandler also added that their bout would not be typical trash talk, instead ‘Iron’ has always been respectful to the Irish-born athlete and that is not about to change. He said:

“We’ve seen our interactions in the past. You’re not going to see me out here badmouthing him, mother-effing him, and tweeting him and all that stuff. That’s not my style. I’ve always been respectful of Conor. I’ve always said the sport of mixed martial arts is better when Conor is in it, so let me be the other guy on the other side of the octagon.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie]

See the full interview of Michael Chandler discussing Conor McGregor below: