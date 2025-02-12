Michael Chandler challenges Paddy Pimblett to massive fight at UFC 317 in June

Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has staked his claim for a matchup with promotional perfect contender, Paddy Pimblett next — offering the brash Liverpool native a high-stakes pairing at UFC 317 during International Fight Week this summer.

Chandler, who has been sidelined since making his return from a two-year hiatus back in November, co-headlined UFC 309 most recently at Madison Square Garden.

Taking on former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira in the pair’s rematch, Chandler would suffer his second career loss to the Brazilian star, in the form of a rather comprehensive unanimous decision defeat in their re-run in New York.

And as for Pimblett, the number twelve ranked contender has been linked with a litany of fights in his return to action — including a grudge match with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, as well as Brazilian fan-favorite, Renato Moicano.

Appearing to miss out on a pairing with Lafayette striker, Poirier next, however, Pimblett warned the former he was smart to avoid a fight with him — insisting he would likely prevail with a dominant and one-sided win.

Michael Chandler offers Paddy Pimblett UFC 317 showdown this summer

However, it doesn’t appear to be skids on another potential pairing for the ex-Cage Warriors featherweight champion, with veteran Missouri native, Chandler offering him a chance to share the Octagon against him on June 17. in a massive clash at UFC 317.

“Chandler vs. Patty (Paddy Pimblett)??,” Michael Chandler asked his fans in a post on his official Instagram Stories. ” #UFC317 International Fight Week.”

Himself out of action since last summer, Pimblett most recently craked the lightweight top-15 with another consecutive victory as part of his brief Octagon stint, taking out veteran contender, King Green with a sensational opening round triangle choke win in a nominee for the Submission of the Year award.