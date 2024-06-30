Michael Chandler confirms offer to fight Max Holloway at UFC 303: ‘I would love to share the Octagon with him’

Failing to make good on his return to the Octagon overnight at UFC 303, former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler confirmed a clash with symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway was on the table for him, following the withdrawal of would-be common-foe, Conor McGregor.

Chandler, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, was slated to headline UFC 303 overnight in Las Vegas in a welterweight fight with McGregor, until the Dubliner withdrew from the clash citing a fractured toe on his left foot.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And still attending the T-Mobile Arena card, Chandler watched on as short-notice headliner, Alex Pereira scored a thunderous second round high-kick knockout win over Jiri Prochazka, successfully defending his light heavyweight crown in the process.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler reveals offer to take on Max Holloway at UFC 303

Appearing backstage to speak with assembled media, Chandler insisted he was still confident of fighting McGregor in the latter’s immediate return to action, however, confirmed speculation that he had been offered a fight with Hawaiian star, Holloway at UFC 303.

“I think it’s public knowledge at this point that Max’s (Holloway) name was floated out there in these last couple of weeks [for a fight at UFC 303],” Michael Chandler told assembled media. “I have a ton of respect for Max Holloway – not just because he’s a bad mofo, but because he dubbed it [the BMF title] the ‘Blessed Man Forever’, you know?”

“… I got a ton of respect for him – I would love to compete against him,” Michael Chandler explained. “I guess it’s up to the court of public opninon on whether or not I am a BMF caliber guy. I have my opinions – I think I am, and I would love to share the Octagon with Max at some point in my career.”

At the time of publication, Holloway has been linked to a featherweight title charge against the unbeaten champion, Ilia Topuria – with a showdown between the duo targeted to feature at UFC 307 in October in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Would you like to see Michael Chandler take on Max Holloway in the future?