Bo Nickal is amused by the amount of UFC veterans calling him out already.

Nickal only has three professional fights under his belt, but he has been called out by numerous UFC veterans. Nickal is one of the most decorated wrestlers to hit the UFC and begins his young career as one of the most hyped fighters ever.

His two wins in “DWCS” were extremely impressive, as it didn’t take him very long to dismantle his opponents. He submitted both of them in the first round and his second fight lasted less than a second.

One of the veterans that called out Nickal was Darren Till. Till doesn’t buy into the hype and believes he could derail the hype train that comes with Nickal. Till believed that they handed Nickal a few “lay-ups”, to boost his popularity.

Bo Nickal finds his call out hilarious

“I just think it’s hilarious,” Nickal said. “Why are you all calling me out? It’s wild stuff. I’m not calling out high-school wrestlers for wrestling matches. That’s kind of what the equivalent is. They’re all worried about me, but it’s all good. Your time will come when I decide it. It doesn’t really matter what you think or say. I make the calls. If I want to fight you, I’ll fight you.” (Transcribed by MMAfighting.com)

Nickal has a quick turnaround from his last fight on the “Contender’s Series”, as he takes on Jamie Pickett in his UFC debut. Nickal may already have the best wrestling in the middleweight division, but it will be fun to see him progress his striking and other aspects of his game. The sky’s the limit for the young prospect, who has already started calling out fighters like Khamzat Chimaev.

Are you excited of B’s UFC debut