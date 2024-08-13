Michael Chandler reveals dream fights: Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje if Conor McGregor clash is off

Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler is still hanging around for a grudge fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, however, the UFC veteran is still weighing up “dream” matchups against either Max Holloway, or former-foe, Justin Gaethje still.

Chandler, who currently holds the number six ranked lightweight challenger, has been sidelined for the last two years from the Octagon, most recently suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s back-and-forth grudge fight.

And chasing a fight with former two-division titleholder, McGregor after featuring on The Ultimate Fighter with the Dubliner last year, Michael Chandler was finally booked to fight the former at UFC 303 at the end of June at the welterweight limit.

However, pulled from the card just weeks ahead of the matchup, Chandler was left without an opponent after McGregor fractured a toe on his left foot, however, is still hoping to fight the Crumlin fighter next – amid links to an end-of-year showdown at UFC 310.

Michael Chandler weighs up fights beyond Conor McGregor

And weighing up his options in the form of rumored fights with current BMF titleholder, Holloway as well as prior opponent, Gaethje if a fight with McGregor fails to materialize, Chandler claimed a matchup with the Hawiian would be a fan-favorite battle,

“Max (Holloway) is one of the top ones on that list when it comes to who I would love to share the octagon with,” Michael Chandler told Lucky Block during a recent interview. “Justin Gaethje, fight of the year 2021, that’s another. Me and Max would absolutely make some bloody, violent magic inside of an octagon. It could have possibly happened at the Sphere, there were a bunch of different options being thrown out there, but rightfully Max wanted to go get that featherweight title. Me and Max make a lot of sense, that’s the one that excites me the most. And I think that’s something that will get the juices flowing of the fans as well.”