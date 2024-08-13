Conor McGregor’s ‘Concerning’ Social Media Behavior – Michael Chandler Comments

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on some of Conor McGregor’s antics on social media.

As we know, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have been tipped to fight one another for a long time now. For one reason or another, though, it’s never come to fruition.

A lot of fans have wondered whether or not the Irishman is still 100% dedicated to mixed martial arts. It’s not an unfair assumption, given how often Conor McGregor is seen partying on his social media feeds.

When asked about the matter during an interview with Lucky Block, Chandler had the following to say.

Chandler questions Conor McGregor

“Conor McGregor lives his life the way that he wants to live his life. Conor is promoting two different liquor brands, so that’s tough—he needs to be seen with them. Obviously, if you look at it just from a social media standpoint, people think, man, he is definitely not dedicated. But if you guys expect him to be in a training camp right now as we speak, when there is no fight booked, then it’s unrealistic because every single fighter takes their hiatuses in different ways, whether it be drinking, whether it be going out, whether it be eating food that they want to indulge in, whether it’s staying out late.

“But yeah, there’s some concerning things that people have looked at and then called into question whether he’s coming back. I completely get that. I have a hunch that he is. I think Conor needs the UFC. I think the UFC wants Conor to come back. I think he needs it for his own mental state. He loves it. Fighting is his first passion, his main passion.

“There’s no way he would ever even scratch the surface of what he has accomplished in his life without the platform of the UFC. If you look at the last training camp, he looked sharp, he looked like he was ready. He looked like he was sparring hard. He looked like he was coming to try to take my head off.”

“Also, deleted tweets have always been part of his brand. It’s always a part of his brand. He’s like, I’m gonna tweet this. I’m gonna let it sit there for 20 minutes. I’m gonna let the entire world screenshot it, record it, have everybody retweet it and talk about it. And then I’m gonna delete it just because he’s an egomaniac.” Quotes via Lucky Block