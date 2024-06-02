Michael Chandler issues stark warning to Islam Makhachev after big UFC 302 win: ‘See you sooner or later’

Ahead of his own UFC 303 return at the end of the month, it seems Michael Chandler already has one eye on a challenge to Islam Makhachev’s undisputed throne following the Russian’s title fight win overnight at UFC 302 against common-opponent, Dustin Poirier in New Jersey.

Chandler, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, returns at the end of this month in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week, making a welterweight appearance in a grudge fight against the returning veteran, Conor McGregor.

Sidelined since he faced the previously mentioned Poirier two years ago, Missouri native, Chandler suffered a third round rear naked choke submission loss to the former interim gold holder at Madison Square Garden.

And preparing to take the stage at the 3Arena in Dublin tomorrow afternoon, Chandler is set to face-off with the above-mentioned, McGregor in a massive press conference in the Irish capital, ahead of their end-of-month showdown at UFC 303.

Michael Chandler echoes calls for Islam Makhachev fight

With one eye seemingly always on the movement of defending champion, Makhachev in recent months, Chandler heaped praise on both the Russian and prior foe, Poirier’s performances at UFC 302 in Newark, before issuing a word of warning to Makhachev, vowing to fight him in the near future.

“Last night @MAKHACHEVMMA showed a lot of versatility and grit in an otherwise adversity-less run thus far,” Michael Chandler posted on his X account. “Good to see him tested by one of the best to ever do it, bloodied up and proving he has that dog in him. Stellar championship performance. See you, sooner or later.”

Welcoming the chance to make a long-rumored move to the welterweight limit in pursuit of a second Octagon crown, Makhachev admitted that while a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan – who is enjoying his own streak through contenders, was not the most appealing pairing to him, he would honor a re-run if the UFC wanted to make the bout next.

