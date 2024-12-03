Michael Chandler calls for Jorge Masvidal in 2025 clash for UFC return: ‘Where you at, Jorge?’

ByRoss Markey
Searching for his return to the winner’s enclosure as soon as the early goings of next year, Michael Chandler has seemingly switched plans to take on rival, Conor McGregor next — calling for a pairing with Jorge Masvidal, who has plans to make his own UFC comeback as soon as April.

Chandler, who recently co-headlined UFC 309 this month, suffered his second consecutive loss in the Octagon for the first time in his brief tenure, dropping a rematch unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira.

As for former two-time welterweight title challenger and inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, Masvidal, the Miami veteran departed the promotion back in April of last year, marking an end to his stint with a fourth consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous judging loss of his own against ex-title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

However, earlier this week, Masvidal confirmed plans to make a return to the Octagon as soon as April of next year — with the Floridian now under the management of the Dominance MMA-led, Ali Abdelaziz.

“We don’t have the opponent yet,” Jorge Masvidal explained recently. “Hopefully by December we’ve got the opponent. April, Miami card.”

Michael Chandler welcomes chance to fight Jorge Masvidal in return

And on social media this week, Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler appeared to give up the ghost on a fleeting pairing with former two-division champion, McGregor — welcoming the chance to fight Masvidal instead — in what would seemingly come as his premiere welterweight outing in the UFC.

“Where you at Jorge (Masvidal)?” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account.

