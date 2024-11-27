Michael Chandler Can’t Math, Claims He’d Beat Charles Oliveira ‘Nine Times Out of 10’

There’s a reason Michael Chandler fights inside a cage instead of teaching grade school math.

After sitting on the sidelines for two years trying to coax Conor McGregor into a fight that was never going to happen, the former Bellator titleholder returned to the Octagon at UFC 309 for a rematch with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The first time around, Chandler damn near finished ‘Do Bronx’ in the opening round. This time, Chandler could barely stay on his feet, getting outwrestled by a jiu-jitsu guy for the majority of their five-round affair in Madison Square Garden.

Looking back on his lackluster showing during a recent interview, Chandler made a rather confusing and downright delusional statement.

“I’m not happy with my performance. I would give myself a 2 out of 10,” Chandler said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I cannot overstate how horrible of a performance this was or the set of circumstances it was after that first round compared to what my vision was for what I’m capable of. I believe I beat Charles Oliveira nine times out of ten. Obviously, I’ve lost to him twice now – two outta two. I have a 100% loss rate to Charles Oliveira, so I understand why people might roll their eyes at that” (h/t MMA Mania).

Somebody tell Mr. Chandler that his math ain’t mathing.

Michael Chandler still holding out hope for McGregor Fight

Two weeks removed from fight night, Chandler is still in recovery mode after revealing that he was peeing blood and showed off some gnarly swelling to his left leg.

Chandler is still holding out hope that he’ll get his red panty night against Conor McGregor one day, but the chances of that happening aren’t looking too good these days.