Still yet to book his long-awaited Octagon return against former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, lightweight contender, Michael Chandler has switched attention to division titleholder, Islam Makhachev – amid speculation of the latter’s potential opponent for a pegged UFC 294 return.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight challenger, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November of last year, suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

As for Makhachev, the Russian lightweight has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 284 back in February in Perth, Australia – successfully defending the undisputed title with a unanimous decision win over undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Initially winning vacant gold at UFC 280 back in October of last year, Makhachev submitted former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira with a second round arm-triangle choke in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Yet to be booked to make his return to the Octagon ahead of an earmarked headlining slot at UFC 294 in October, Makhachev has seen a potential title rematch with Oliveira fall to the wayside, with the Brazilian confirming himself how a return date is coming “too soon” for him.

Islam Makhachev receives a call out from Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 294

Likely left opponent-less for his expected return at UFC 294, Makhachev has been called out by the aforenoted Missouri native, Michael Chandler – who claimed that the pair are on a collision course.

“Our time is coming,” Michael Chandler replied to Islam Makhachev on his official Twitter account overnight.

Our time is coming… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 9, 2023

Earlier this year, however, Chandler, a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – standing opposite the aforenoted, McGregor, with the duo expected to take on each other at the welterweight limit, however, at the time of publication, an official location, date, or event for the pairing has yet to be determined by the organization.