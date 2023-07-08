Despite seemingly all but penned to fight lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a title rematch at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, former division champion, Charles Oliveira has admitted the Middle Eastern turnaround is “too soon” for him, eyeing a fight in either November or December instead.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 289 back in June in Vancouver, Canada, appearing to earn his championship rematch with Russian finisher, Makhachev, stopping the run of Beneil Dariush with a first round TKO victory.

Having previously shared the Octagon with American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev back in October of last year in the main event of UFC 280, Oliveira saw his division-best 12-fight winning run come to a halt after dropping an arm-triangle submission loss to the former in the pair’s vacant title outing.

Charles Oliveira confirms he is unlikely to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Initially calling for an October championship re-run with Makhachev, Sao Paulo native, Oliveira admitted during an interview with TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, that he is unable to make a turnaround and fight Makhachev at UFC 284 in October.

“So, I’m gonna honest with you,” Charles Oliveira said through a translator.” We don’t have nothing yet – we still are waiting. But, to be honest, October is too soon for me. It’s too soon – especially if the fight is gonna be there [in Abu Dhabi]. I’m really going to be ready in November or December, but October is too soon. We don’t have nothing yet.”

Here is our discussion regarding his rematch with Islam Makhachev: pic.twitter.com/dEhWg7pDN6 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 8, 2023

Questioned if he would be willing to lay in wait for a future title affair, Oliveira stressed that he would be ready to fight at the end of the year instead.

“I just need to wait, I’m a UFC employee, so I just need to wait,” Charles Oliveira explained through a translator. “For me, it doesn’t matter. The one thing I can tell you, I’m not ready for a fight in October, but in November or December, I will be ready. I’m just waiting, so let’s see what they’re (UFC) going to do.”