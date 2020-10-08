Michael Chandler had a simple response for Tony Ferguson’s recent comments.

Ferguson recently explained why he wasn’t fighting at UFC 254 as he took issue with Chandler being offered more money than him despite having zero Octagon time.

“Now you’re going to bring in a new dude who I have no f*cking clue who (he) is,” Ferguson told ESPN. “The dude has less than 100k on Twitter and you’re trying to get him more notoriety by throwing him against me and throwing him on the Khabib card. I get that but don’t pay the f*ck more than us. He has zero time in the UFC. I don’t know about roids and all that stuff. I don’t get into that kinda shit with everybody.”

“F*ck you,” Ferguson continued. “Pay me. Instead of this f*cking clown. Chandler, like I said I’ve got nothing against you and Dustin I’ve got nothing against you but I ain’t trying to help nobody anymore.”

As a result, Chandler will now serve as the official backup for the UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje on October 24.

And as far as Chandler is concerned, it’s Ferguson’s fault for turning down a fight with him. Interestingly, he also capitalized every word which is what Ferguson usually does on social media.

“You Turned Down The Fight With Me October 24 On The Biggest Card Of The Year…Now You’re Talking?”

You Turned Down The Fight With Me October 24 On The Biggest Card Of The Year…Now You’re Talking? — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 7, 2020

Ferguson is yet to respond at the moment.

However, he is certainly right to be aggrieved if the UFC was in fact offering Chandler more money than him, especially given his name value and standing as a former interim champion.

Hopefully, “El Cucuy” gets a fight lined up soon and is paid his worth.

What do you make of Chandler’s response?