Michael Chandler already has one eye on his next fight after falling short against Charles Oliveira in their scrap for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 on May 15.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White suggested that the former interim lightweight champion, Justin ‘The Hightlight’ Gaethje could be next for Chandler after his failed title bid.

“I mean, there’s a few opportunities. He could fight Gaethje, we’ll see,” White said. “We don’t have anything done yet but that makes sense and that’d be a fun fight. Imagine Chandler and Gaethje.”

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Chandler revealed that his plan is to take some time off before jumping back in the Octagon later this year.

“Focus on my health for a couple of months and get back into training camp sometime in the fall,” Chandler said. “I will fight before the end of the year. I will have come into the UFC and a matter of 14 months and fight three times and was the backup for a world title fight one time. That’s pretty darn good on a resume.”

The former Bellator champion seems down for the “fan favourite” fight with Gaethje.

“I think Gaethje-Chandler is probably the biggest fan favorite fight on the entire planet right now,” Chandler said. “I think he becomes a part of my highlight reel or I become a part of his highlight reel and both of us come forward and enjoy a good old fashioned, passionate scrap. That’s how he’s wired. That’s how I’m wired.

“Justin Gaethje’s been on the tips of the UFC’s tongue, our tongue, myself and my management, since we signed with the UFC. It just hasn’t worked out that way for numerous different reasons.”

Do you want to see Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje later this year?