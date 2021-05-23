Dana White says a fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler “makes sense”.

Chandler is fresh off a disappointing loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. The former Bellator champion had the chance to claim UFC gold in just his second fight with the promotion last week. Chandler appeared to be on his way to doing just that after an impressive first-round in which he hurt ‘Do Bronx’ on several occasions. Things quickly went downhill for Chandler when he was cracked by an Oliveira left hand early in round two. The Brazilian swarmed to get the finish and the belt in spectacular fashion.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White was asked what’s next for Chandler.

“That’s a good question,” White replied. “I mean, there’s a few opportunities. He could fight Gaethje, we’ll see. We don’t have anything done yet but that makes sense and that’d be a fun fight. Imagine Chandler and Gaethje.”

Gaethje is coming off a title shot loss of his own. The former interim lightweight champion attempted to unify the division against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October 2020. ‘The Highlight’ landed some eye-catching punches and leg kicks but was easily handled by the undefeated Russian once the fight hit the floor in round two. Nurmagomedov quickly transitioned to a triangle choke that put Gaethje to sleep. Post-fight, ‘The Eagle’ retired from the sport throwing the lightweight division into a state of flux that allowed Chandler to quickly rise to challenge for the vacant strap.

If Gaethje was to beat Chandler, he could find himself fighting once again for the undisputed lightweight title. However, it seems much more likely that Oliveira’s next opponent will be the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor III which takes place at UFC 264 on July 10.

Do you want to see Dana White book Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler?