Michael Chandler Defeats Chad Mendes in Real American Freestyle Debut – RAF 3 Highlights

Michael Chandler climbed back into the win column, though it wasn’t under the UFC banner.

A former member of the University of Missouri wrestling team before making his mark in MMA, Chandler slapped on his singlet once again for a clash with former UFC turned BKFC brawler Chad Mendes at Real American Freestyle 3 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mendes, a standout during his time at Cal Poly, was a two-time All-American and runner-up in the 2009 National Championships after falling to Ohio State’s J Jaggers in the finals.

Despite Mendes being the more decorated grappler, it was Chandler who would come out on top, securing a dominant decision (points) win over the former featherweight title challenger.

Early on, Mendes had Chandler tied up when he attempted a roll, but he slipped off. Moments later, Chandler reversed with a roll of his own to score two points, along with another point for passivity against Mendes.

With Chandler up 3-0, the two continued to battle for position, with the match being paused multiple times due to an accidental eye poke and a couple of head butts. As a result, Mendes actually had some significant swelling around his eye, but he continued.

Late in the match, Chandler scored another point with a push-out, sealing the victory for himself.

Official Result: Michael Chandler def. Chad Mendes (4-1).

Following the victory, Chandler called out Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

“I’d like to say since 2009, there was a guy out there from the Midwest in the Big 12, who beat me a couple of times, that I haven’t been able to get him off my mind. Jordan Burroughs, this ain’t 2009! I’m bigger, I’m faster, I’m stronger, I’m more dangerous! Jump in the RAF ring with me, if you dare.”

Check Out Highlights from Michael Chandler vs. Chad Mendes at RAF 3: