Michael Chandler wishes Conor McGregor well after UFC 303 fight injury: ‘No hard feelings, see you soon’

Confirming he has suffered an undisclosed injury just weeks before his UFC 303 return, Conor McGregor has received some well wishes from former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler – who still vows to chase a fight with the Dublin veteran.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined for three years after fracturing a left tibia and fibula against common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

And forced offically from his return at UFC 303 later this month during International Fight Week, McGregor confirmed he had suffered an injury – which is still yet to be disclosed, however, confirmed his optimism of finally making good on a return to the Octagon.

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.”

Conor McGregor makes a statement regarding the injury that forced him out of UFC 303.



“My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we weill get there!” Conor McGregor continued. “Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

Michael Chandler wishes Conor McGregor well through injury

And replying to McGregor’s statement confirming an injury ruled him from UFC 303, Missouri veteran, Chandler wished the ex-champion well, before noting his interest in facing him in the future still.

“No hard feelings,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon.”

Himself out of action for the last two weeks, former Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Chandler suffered a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

