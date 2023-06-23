With speculation rife regarding regarding the possibility of a welterweight clash between former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, and veteran lightweight, Michael Chandler, the latter has issued a notable warning to the Dubliner – hinting at a potential wrestling-heavy gameplan to boot.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined from active competition since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November of last year, suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Also last featuring against former interim champion, Poirier, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula against the Louisianan at UFC 264 back in July 2021, dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss as a result.

And despite the status of their expected welterweight fight firmly up in the air as a result of McGregor’s uncertain relationship with anti-doping agency, USADA – Chandler has admitted that he is less hopeful that a pairing eventually happens this year.

Michael Chandler offers wrestling-heavy preview of potential Conor McGregor fight

However, if a bout ultimately materializes, Chandler has issued a stern warning to rival, McGregor – teasing a wrestling approach against the ex-champion.

“There’s no doubt, I’d murder him (Conor McGregor) on the ground, I think,” Michael Chandler said on his YouTube channel. “The thing about him too is – he’s very rangy, in and out – he negotiates and navigates the distance very well, so that’s why he hasn’t been taken down a lot in his fights. So I think he does a good job of coming into the pocket, bouncing out of the pocket, hitting guys with follow-up shots, or, I guess counter strikes if you will.”

“… That would definitely be the easiest path to victory,” Michael Chandler explained. “That’s been the easiest path to victory in all of my fights, I just haven’t shown it. So, either way, it’ll be the most electrifying first round we’ve ever seen. Okay, maybe I’ll take Conor down – maybe I’ll take Conor down.