Taking in some sparring in alongside Bellator MMA welterweight, Dillon Danis during his recent visit to New York City, ex-UFC champion, Conor McGregor has urged fans to be patient regarding an announcement on his expected Octagon return.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to return to the combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a defeat to arch-rival and former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Suffering a gruesome injury resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat, Conor McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula, resulting in an extended period spent on the sidelines.

Good sparring today at Church Street with @dillondanis. NYC Underground Kings, word to Eddie. You think you know. You have no idea. Onwards we go! #smile #check #soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ilHemUEnVY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 21, 2023

Tasked with snapping a two-fight losing skid to Poirier in his next Octagon outing, McGregor, who turns 35 next month, has been pegged to fight the number five ranked lightweight, Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout in his return, having served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 against the Missouri native earlier this year.

Conor McGregor provides latest update on fighting future

Yet to land an official date, location, venue, or event for his expected Octagon return against Chandler amid continued speculation regarding a comeback, McGregor took to his official Instagram account earlier today, providing an update on his return – urging critics and followers to be patient.

“Placey McPlacerson I am in the place,” Conor McGregor wrote in the caption. “Ya’s’ll shut up and wait. Silence! A roar from the thonre. Patience, peasants. Bring Proper Twelve, Forged Irish Stout, Tidl Sport. Bring me Gold and Plunder. (laughing face emoji) #onlybuzzin #soon #loveyas #thanksforthelove #ham #God”

Without a victory since a welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone back in January 2020, McGregor finished the incoming UFC Hall of Fame inductee with a high kick and strikes TKO win inside just 40-seconds in Las Vegas, Nevada in a headlining bout.