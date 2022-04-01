UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler would love to get a potential fight with Conor McGregor if he does not get a title shot.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on a dream super fight with the ‘Mystic Mac’ ahead of his bout with Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7.

“I want the Conor fight for the magnitude of the moment. Stepping inside the octagon and doing something really monumental,” said the former Bellator lightweight champion.

Speaking on if he doesn’t get a title shot, Chandler said, “You don’t get a bigger platform than fighting Conor McGregor. That’s what I would love to happen if I don’t get the title shot, of course!

“July/August would be great for me. I will go out there, beat Tony (Ferguson) in May, and just have a little bit of time to recover, then go right back in the training camp for a July/August fight.

“If he comes back and he doesn’t get the title shot, he’s gonna have to go through somebody to get that title shot. So, I think I’m kind of that, that perfect guy, right there ranked about number five. He could come in. If he gets a win over me he definitely gets the title shot.”

Michael Chandler on handling Conor McGregor’s trash-talk

Responding to the interviewer Damon Martin about how he would handle the trash talk of Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler said, “That’s one of the things you think about, with Conor.

“And I think that’s why guys have lost to Conor. Not just because of Conor’s skills but because of the magnitude of the moment, the build-up, the fight week, the trash talk. All of the energy you spend outside of just fighting Conor.

“My gut says I don’t think Conor’s going to stoop that low with me. I wouldn’t see Conor going too far with that. I think Conor would trash talk and build the fight, try to get in my head.”

Chandler is coming off two straight losses, one to current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, and one to top contender Justin Gaethje in a fight of the year performance. Both fights were competitive and keep Chandler in the mix for getting a title shot given he dispatches Tony Ferguson in his upcoming fight.

“Ultimately, I would love to fight for that title. By the end of the year. Be the guy who’s fighting Gaethje or Oliveira, whoever wins,” said Chandler on title aspirations.

What are your thoughts on a lightweight clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler?

