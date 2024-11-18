Tom Aspinall Accidentally Reveals Six Figure Payday as UFC 309 Backup Fighter

Tom Aspinall has been mentioned often the past few weeks leading up to UFC 309. There was no question that the current interim heavyweight champion would be the backup fighter for the title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Many fans have been vying for a matchup between Aspinall and Jones, especially after Jones easily defeated Miocic via TKO at UFC 309.

Tom Aspinall had to stay ready

The UFC took Tom Aspinall’s backup role very seriously as they made sure the interim champion was ready to go all the way up until both Jones and Miocic made their walks to the octagon. In his backup role, Aspinall was paid a large sum to prepare for UFC 309 as well as weigh in for the event.

The English interim champion came away with $200,000 for being the backup fighter. The large amount Tom Aspinall received showed how serious the UFC was taking his backup role in case something were to happen to the main event.

Tom Aspinall weighs in at 255 lbs as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall was ready to fight on any short notice given he’s already called out Jon Jones after he defended his interim belt at UFC 304. Aspinall had to patiently wait to see if he’d be fighting at UFC 309 as the backup fighter.

Aspinall asked for Advice leading up to fight

Being in a backup role was something new for Tom Aspinall which led him to seek advice leading up to the main event. Aspinall asked Dan Ige, who fought on hours notice at UFC 303, if he was allowed to have a beer.

UFC CBO Hunter Campbell preferred if Aspinall had waited until the main event was beginning for him to start drinking. Aspinall still ended up having one before the fight as it turned out it wouldn’t matter later.

Tom Aspinall gets shut down by UFC boss Hunter Campbell when asking if he can "have a beer" while at MSG before Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.



"For $200k I'd very much appreciate if he can wait until they (Jon/Stipe) walk…I'd klll myself if I said yes and something happened."

In Aspinall’s UFC 309 blog, he talked about a meeting he had with Dana White and Hunter Campbell at almost 4am calling it a success and that big news is coming. It’ll be quite interesting to see if Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is made as it’d be one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC.