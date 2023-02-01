Michael Chandler is currently around 190 pounds: “I still think I’m bigger than Conor [McGregor] at this point.”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler believes he’s physically bigger than Conor McGregor.

The 36-year-old is looking to move up a weight class to fight the Irish star and has already packed on some pre-fight weight to do so. In recent months, McGregor has shared pictures on social media showing his improved physique but Chandler is confident that he’s bigger.

During an interview on the Believe You Me podcast, Chandler shared that he’s walking around at 190 pounds. He also said that he wants a fight at 170 pounds for an easier weight cut.

“I’m walking around almost 190 right now,” Chandler said. “I’m not getting fluffy or fat, and I’m always around that 185-190 clip. So 170, for me, would be a dream come true. I don’t like making 155. The only reason I can make 155 is just good, old-fashioned 12 weeks of diet, exercise, discipline, and a little bit of dehydration at the end, so why not do 170? I still think I’m bigger than Conor at this point, even with his regimen that he’s been on.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Chandler last competed in November at UFC 281, where he lost by third-round submission to Dustin Poirier. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four fights. McGregor’s last fight was also a loss against Poirier at UFC 264. He’s been recovering from a broken tibia since.

Michael Chandler Wants To Coach Against Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter

McGregor has expressed interest in a return from injury. He recently shared that he was set to coach The Ultimate Fighter 31. The UFC has not made a formal announcement regarding the new season. If true, it would be McGregor’s second time coaching the show. His first time was during the 22nd installment of the series.

Chandler has put his name in the hat to coach against McGregor. He says the “animosity” would lead to an amazing showdown.

“The tension, the rivalry, the competition, the trash talk,” Chandler said. “Just the animosity that would be built up and then going into a training camp and then fight later on after the show. I want the fight. Everyone knows that. The fans want the fight, Dana has gone public saying he wants that fight, so the UFC wants the fight. … Man, huge fight. Can you imagine the first round?” (h/t MMA Junkie)