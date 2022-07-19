Off the back of his spectacular second round front kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson back in May, Michael Chandler issued a slew of call outs from the Octagon, in search of his next foe. And now insists that he’s campaigned to share the spotlight with veteran welterweight, Nate Diaz continually.

Chandler, who featured on the main card of UFC 274 back in May, called out the trio of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor initially – before eventually calling for a fight with the aforenoted, Diaz.

“I’m there,” Michael Chandler tweeted at Nate Diaz, “July 30. 170lbs,” “Quick turn around. Spin your head on it’s axis. @natediaz209.”

“Hey, @natediaz209… shut up and stop complaining,” Michael Chandler tweeted. “Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me… if you’re lucky. See you at the top.”

Still yet to secure the final contracted fight on his current UFC deal, Diaz had offered to make a three week or so turnaround at UFC 277 at the end of this month, however, still to no avail.

Nate Diaz has found himself in the sights of Michael Chandler

Sharing an update on the progress of his own next Octagon walk, Chandler confirmed that he had attempted to secure a fight with Diaz himself.

“I’ve been trying,” Michael Chandler replied to a Twitter user who urged him to land a fight with Stockton veteran, Diaz.

Without a victory since 2019, Diaz who has been tirelessly campaigned for either a UFC release or the completion of his contract with the organization, has yet to feature since UFC 263 back in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to incoming title challenger, Leon Edwards in Glendale, Arizona.