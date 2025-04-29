In Glory Kickboxing‘s return to the United States, thanks to the help of Jake Paul. Chico Kwasi will rematch Tyjani Beztati for the welterweight title. Michael Boapeah and Stefan Latescu will face off in the co-main of Glory Underground, in a fight between two top middleweight contenders with finishing power.

With Latescu being a force in his time in K-1, he scored knockouts over former world champion K-Jee and brutally finished the former Krush cruiserweight champion Mahmoud Sattari. Despite his evident skill and power, Latescu has struggled in Glory with a 0-3 record in the promotion. This hasn’t deterred anyone from facing top competition and a tough fight for the middleweight title in Boapeah.

Michael Boapeah, who has been on a 4-fight winning streak since losing to the champion Donovan Wisse. He is looking to make a statement over the young knockout artist and earn a second title shot emphatically.

Michael Boapeah and Stefan Latescu can steal the show in the United States.

Latescu and Boapeah will be looking to make a statement as Glory returns to the United States, a place where kickboxing was at the top of the world decades ago, at the peak of full-contact. Now, in the 2020s, we see two European kickboxers showcasing technique and power at the top of the sport in its most competitive divisions.