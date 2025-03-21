Glory Kickboxing will make its triumphant and expected return to the United States on May 1st, 2025. Chico Kwasi and Tyjani Beztati will rematch at Glory Underground for the undisputed Welterweight world title. This is not just a pleasant surprise for American kickboxing fans who haven’t seen a Glory event stateside since 2019 at Glory 72 in Chicago.

Glory Kickboxing returns to America, but some caveats have been added.

Now, despite this being a big win for American and pan-American kickboxing fans, they will get to enjoy this card at a more reasonable time and be able to watch it for free on YouTube, not needing a DAZN subscription to see one of the most anticipated world title rematches. However, this will not be open to the public, and fans cannot attend the event as only 100 invited spectators can watch it in person.

This is because Jake Paul‘s sports gaming and media company, Betr, is involved with this event, which will be held in Miami at the Betr Warehouse.

Despite this being a bit of a shame because fans could not be present, it still is a major win for kickboxing. Jake Paul and Betr’s backing, along with Glory Kickboxing’s current move to DAZN, could help elevate the most exciting combat sport to a more mainstream audience that clamors for high-octane fights. Much like how Turki Alalshikh’s influence on boxing has helped revitalize the sport and make for some of the biggest matchups and cards the sport has seen in recent memory.

And as for the rematch between Chico Kwasi and Tyjani Beztati, two of the best strikers in the world, this push will elevate not only their stock but the stock of kickboxing as a whole if they put on a great show like they did in their first fight.