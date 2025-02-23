Michael Boapeah Destroys Ibrahim El Bouni – Glory 98 Results

Former Glory middleweight title challenger Michael Boapeah remains active and dominant in a middleweight bout against Moroccan kickboxer Ibrahim El Bouni, on the main card of Glory 98, in which he showed his skill and athleticism.

Michael Boapeah vs. Ibrahim El Bouni results

Boapeah displayed dominance throughout this fight, walking down El Bouni and outstriking him comfortably throughout the first round. Throwing a mix of combinations from multiple angles and brutal calf kicks, which were ever-present at Glory 98 throughout the event.

Boapeah would chop down El Bouni’s legs as his accuracy with the calf kicks significantly increased, and Ibrahim would wear the damage visible. They even went on to drop him with a calf kick in the middle of the second round, with the referee calling it a knockdown and then stumbling again with a calf kick. Although El Bouni did not go down, the referee saw his instability and called another knockdown.

Boapeah would end El Bouni’s fight with vicious boxing combinations, dropping him for a third time with an uppercut and a hook that El Bouni would barely answer. Boapeah would finish him off by dropping him a fourth time, forcing the referee to rule the bout a TKO due to the four-knockdown rule.

In the post-fight interview, Boapeah once again taunted division champion Donovan Wisse and told him the division didn’t need him.