Michael Bisping has made the successful transition from fighter to commentator for the UFC. Yet, there is still one name with which he has yet to share the broadcast booth.

Always one to be candid about his thoughts and wants, Bisping shared his desire to work with long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan in a recent interview. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I haven’t worked with Joe Rogan yet. I would love to. Of course, Joe – he’s the OG or the Godfather, if you will, of UFC commentators. I remember the first time I commentated – it was Fortaleza, Brazil, January 2019, and Joe actually sent me a really nice text message afterward.”

Bisping went on to add the content of Rogan’s message.

“He said, ‘Mike, I really love what you’re doing, some really interesting perspective tonight. Looking forward to working with you one day.’ And to hear that from Joe – yeah, it meant a lot to me. So thank you, Joe. But I haven’t gotten to work with him yet. Of course, Joe only does the pay-per-views, and there’s a pecking order. It’s Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, next line is ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), and that’s just the way it works. There’s a hierarchy, and fair enough.”

Bisping has been a regular in the rotation of current and former fighters that have added commentating assignments to their work with the UFC. The former middleweight champ has remained very active in the booth following his retirement in 2017. He brings his unique (and hilarious) personality to the team, working alongside Jon Anik, Paul Felder, and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Most recently, Bisping served as desk host on the UFC 260 post-fight show on ESPN with Michael Eaves and Chael Sonnen.

‘The Count’ now part of the BT Sport team as an analyst and continues to host his podcast, “Believe You Me.”

Do you think that Bisping and Rogan will work together in 2021?