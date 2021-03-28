IT’S TIME! The UFC 260 main event is finally upon us.

Stipe Miocic will put his heavyweight title on the line against Francis Ngannou. Who’ll win? Let’s find out…

Round 1: Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou touch gloves, this heavyweight title fight is underway. Ngannou lands a beautiful low kick early. He’s being patient through one minute. The Cameroonian lands a big body shot. Miocic is staying light on his feet, moving around the cage. Ngannou lands a bomb! Miocic eats it. WOW! He tries for another and Miocic ducks down for a takedown. Ngannou impressively defends and turns the tables. He’s on top of Miocic dropping nasty ground and pound. The fight quickly gets back to striking range. Ngannou lands a huge head kick. A brief lull in the action. Miocic is tapping down low with kicks. Ngannou is headhunting as you’d expect. He’s doing well to conserve energy. Despite the high output, this is not really a pace that will be hard to stay with. The first round ends with Ngannou pressing forward and Miocic eating a leg kick as he moves around the Octagon.

Round 2: Ngannou wades forward with a big overhand at the start of round two. Miocic lands a nice jab and follows up with a low kick. Ngannou drops Miocic. The champ pops back up but walks into another huge punch. He’s down again. Ngannou lands a nasty ground strike that puts Miocic out. We have a new UFC heavyweight champion.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via KO in round two.