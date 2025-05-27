Michael Bisping unsure on Vitor Belfort’s UFC HOF induction: ‘I lost an eye because of this guy’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Michael Bisping appears to remain unsure on whether or not arch-rival, Vitor Belfort should have received his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, pointing to the Brazilian star’s numerous anti-doping violations.

Bisping, akin to Belfort, held gold during his impressive tenure in the Octagon, fought the fan-favorite knockout artist back in 2013 in enemy territory in Brazil.

And suffering a hellacious second round high kick knockout loss to the former heavyweight tournament winner and prior light heavyweight champion, Michael Bisping also suffered a detatched retina in the process.

But earlier this month, the veteran Brazilian knockout force received his impending induction into the UFC’s Hall of Fame, and will be officially added to he hall at the end of next month during International Fight Week.

Michael Bisping unsure if Vitor Belfort should be in UFC Hall of Fame

However, according to Michael Bisping, while he can understand Belfort’s merit for induction into the hall, he pointed to his numerous infractions with anti-doping agencies amid a slew of violations.

“When you look at it and remove all the emotions from it, the man was the UFC heavyweight champion of the world at 19,” Bisping said during an interview with MMA Junkie. “He then became the light heavyweight champion. He almost became the middleweight champion. He’s the closest thing we’ve had to a three-weight champion.

“Was he a massive cheater? Of course. Did he take a lot of steroids? Of course. Were there a lot of other people doing that at the same time? Absolutely there was,” Bisping continued. “I get it. I lost an eye because of this guy,” Bisping said. “He can stick his Hall of Fame up his ass. But he does deserve it. You can’t deny what he did inside the octagon. You just can’t deny it. If that’s not a Hall of Fame career, I don’t know what is. Whether you like it or not, he deserves it.”