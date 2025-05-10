Ex-UFC champion Vitor Belfort receives Hall of Fame induction, set to land in Pioneer Wing

Former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight tournament champion, Vitor Belfort has finally received an induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame this summer — landing in the Pioneer Wing ahead of next month’s ceremony during International Fight Week.

Belfort, revealed as one of the most devastating and ferocious strikers to ever compete in the promotion, is best known for his staggering ability to finish fights once placing his opponents in relative danger.

Departing the promotion back in 2018 after a staggering knockout loss of his own against compatriot, Lyoto Machida in his native Brazil, Belfort would confirm his retirement from active mixed martial arts competition in the time since.

Vitor Belfort inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

However, attending UFC 315 tonight in Montreal, Canada, veteran fan-favorite, Belfort was announced as the latest inductee to the promotion’s Hall of Fame this summer, where he will land in the Pioneer Wing.

A name we won't forget 👏



Welcome @VitorBelfort to the Pioneer Wing of the #UFCHOF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hTHt254JD0 — UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2025

Winning the heavyweight tournament championship at UFC 12 all the way back in 1997, Vitor Belfort would land consecutive victories over both Tra Telligman and Scott Ferrozzo inside the opening round on the same night.

Then in 2004, Belfort would mint himself as the undisputed light heavyweight champion with a 49-second knockout win over Randy Couture after securing a doctor’s stoppage success.

Going on to compete for middleweight and light heavyweight gold against Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones later in his career, Belfort was unable to regain championship gold in the promotion, suffering stoppage losses.

Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

However, during his decorated combat sports career, the phenomenal knockout artist registered wins over the likes of Tank Abbott, Marvin Eastman, Matt Lindland, Rich Franklin, Anthony Johnson, Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson to name a few.