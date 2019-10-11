Michael Bisping Thinks Israel Adesanya Can Overtake Conor McGregor As UFC’s Top Star

Spread the word!













Michael Bisping has high praise for new UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Bisping was speaking on his Believe You Me podcast where he suspects Adesanya is on the verge of superstardom. Not only just superstardom, but the Englishman believes “The Last Stylebender” can overtake Conor McGregor as the top star in the UFC.

“Listen, the walkout was great,” Michael Bisping said of Israel Adesanya’s UFC 243 entrance (h/t BJPENN.com). “He’s a star, he’s got charisma, all that type of stuff. And right now he’s poised to set to be possibly the biggest star in the UFC.

“He could even overtake McGregor at this rate. He really could. Well for one, he hasn’t got the negativity surrounding him. He hasn’t made all the mistakes. Now, who knows? He might go down that route, but I doubt it.”

Bisping believes the event showed just how big of a star Adesanya can be.

“He really went up in my estimations when we had the Hall of Fame ceremony,” Bisping said. “He was sat there, I don’t know if he was by himself, I’m sure he was with somebody. But when the cameras went on him, (Israel Adesanya) seemed to be just in there paying respect to the Hall of Famers. I mean I like the guy anyway. He’s always entertaining when he fights, brings it every time.

“He’s entertaining on the mic. On Instagram, he’s very, very funny. He’s got an awesome account, you need to follow that. But just the fact he was there at International Fight Week, he went and paid his respects to people being inducted into the Hall of Fame. I thought, ‘wow that speaks volumes about the man.’”

There is no doubt Adesanya is a star, but whether or not he can surpass McGregor is to be seen.

