Ben Askren: Israel Adesanya Is A F*cking Superstar

Israel Adesanya has called all his shots similar to what Conor McGregor did ahead of his rise. Now, after “The Last Stylebender” became the UFC’s middleweight champion at UFC 243, many believe he is the next big UFC superstar, which Ben Askren agrees with.

Adesanya had a star-making performance from his walkout, to his phenomenal performance, and his callout and giving the fingers to Paulo Costa. The entire night was highlighted by Adesanya, and Askren believes he is a superstar now.

I am very critical, but some of you people are missing the boat. @stylebender is a fucking superstar. Charismatic, Unique, Speaks well and can fight. October 6, 2019

Many fans agree with the sentiment that Adesanya is a superstar. He is entering the space where McGregor and Ronda Rousey were, where they entered the mainstream media and became names everyone wants to see fight. ‘The Last Stylebender’ also has a very entertaining style and personality that will take him far in this sport.

With the win over Robert Whittaker, Adesanya improved to 18-0 as a pro and 7-0 in the UFC. He has only been in the UFC for less than two years and is already a UFC champion. Adesanya’s current run looks similar to that of Conor McGregor several years ago, who would go on to capture the 145-pound title in glorious fashion.

For now, Adesanya is soaking up the win. As for what is next for him, all signs point to Paulo Costa. Should he start to defend his title and even move up in weight to fight Jones, he will only become a bigger star.

