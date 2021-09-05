Michael Bisping still believes Darren Till can be champion — provided he makes some changes.

Till suffered his fourth loss in five outings after getting submitted by Derek Brunson in the UFC Vegas 36 headliner on Saturday night. It puts him even further away from the title shot that he desires but Till is not giving up.

He’s even using Bisping’s own career path as motivation as the latter offered some encouragement.

“Obviously, commiserations to Darren. It was a tough night at the office,” Bisping told BT Sport (via Middle Easy). “I’m sure he’s very upset, he exited the cage very clearly which is a clear sign he was annoyed. That’s probably a lot going on behind the scenes that we don’t know.

“It’s another loss on his record and it’s further halting his progression to becoming champion of the world. But what I will say in terms of encouragement — he’s only 28 years old. I had many many ups and downs throughout my career.”

Bisping then suggested some tweaks that could help Till achieve his goals.

“Maybe some tweaks,” Bisping added. “I’m not suggesting he leaves Team Kaobon, but maybe go somewhere where they have a heavier influence on wrestling, certainly on jiu-jitsu as well. With absolute respect, the ground game could have been a little better there tonight.”

Perhaps a return to welterweight even to combat the strength difference?

“He is only 28 years old, he needs to make some changes. I think perhaps, a move back down to welterweight. Derek Brunson is a much bigger guy [than Till]. I’m not talking height-wise, height-wise very similar. But when you look at the frame and with that frame and muscle, comes a lot of strength.”

Do you agree with Bisping?