UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has made an extraordinary impact on the world of MMA. From his incredible UFC career that included a middleweight title reign, to his current occupation as one of the main voices of the UFC; Bisping has made an impact that only a few in the combat sports community can claim.

Now, as a retired fighter and current broadcaster, his offspring is allegedly ready to take the reigns.

Bisping’s son, Callum is currently a college wrestler at San Francisco State University as a sophomore on the team. During a recent “Believe You Me” podcast sit-down with Ariel Helwani, Bisping gave some insight as to what his son’s athletic aspirations are; including a possible run in MMA.

“Father’s Day, he calls me up and says ‘I cornered my buddy in an MMA match on Saturday night, and I know I can beat that guy. So Dad, will you train me for a fight?” Bisping said about his son Callum.

If this is true, Callum sure has genetics on his side when it comes to athletic ability in the UFC octagon. His father, Michael holds the record with 29 total fights in the UFC, became the first British champion after upsetting Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, and recorded 20 wins over his career in the cage.

Callum is also a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner to go along with his already decorated career in wrestling. He earned a silver medal at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Long Beach, California, and even helped his father Michael for his title fight against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

Michael retired following a loss to Kelvin Gastelum back at UFC Fight Night 122 and has become one of the most notorious voices in MMA broadcasting today. He’s provided color commentary for major pay-per-view events in the UFC along with post-fight interviews with the athletes.

If DNA is any indication, Callum could find a lot of success in MMA. Whether or not he actually competes in a professional manner in MMA remains to be seen, but he already has the advantage of having his Hall of Fame dad assisting him with this venture.

Do you think Callum Bisping could potentially be a future star in MMA?