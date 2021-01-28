UFC middleweight legend Michael Bisping is currently beefing on social media with Bellator prospect Dillon Danis.

The trouble started when it was announced YouTube celebrity Jake Paul would box retired UFC fighter Ben Askren. Danis who was also in the running for a fight with Paul took to Twitter to say he could beat both Jake and Ben in one night.

Bisping was not amused by the fact three non-boxers where all talking up their ability to compete in the squared circle.

“A YouTuber, a wrestler and a jujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science.”

Danis didn’t take the dig laying down. He quickly and angrily fired back at the former UFC middleweight champion.

“stay in the commentary booth where it’s safe otherwise you will need more than sweet science to fix what i would do to your other eye in a boxing ring you twat.”

Bisping then mocked Danis who has only fought twice in a MMA career that has spanned three years, he wrote.

“Big words for an unproven fighter. The 2 ,yes only 2 fighters you’ve faced have records of 2-5 and 2-4. Please for the love of god, shut the fuck up and stop embarrassing yourself. Also you had your mma debut in 2018, it’s 2021, 3 years 2 fights? Go shine Conor’s shoes u loser.”

Bisping later posted a clip of Danis getting tapped out in BJJ.

“This you getting tapped out after running away @dillondanis can’t even win in grappling matches,” Bisping added. “Now go get your fucking shine box.”

Bisping is a UFC Hall of Famer and retired from the sport in 2017 after losing back-to-back fights. ‘The Count’ has since gone on to forge a successful career in media. Bisping hosts a popular podcast, commentates UFC fights and can also been seen in film.

Danis is currently rehabbing from knee surgery. The 27-year-old enjoy a successful career in BJJ but it remains to be seen if he will become a champion in MMA. Danis is yet to fight anyone with a winning record and is most known for being a friend and teammate of UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

