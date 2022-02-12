Michael Bisping is the latest MMA star to speak out against Kurt Zouma.

The West Ham defender was caught on camera physically abusing his pet cat.

Zouma has lost his sponsorship with Adidas following the incident, been fined two weeks’ wages by his club and his two pet cats have been removed from his house by the RSPCA.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was the first MMA fighter to speak out against Zouma, issuing a menacing message to the Premier League footballer.

“If you are such a tough mother****er, @KurtZouma, try to kick me,” Jan Blachowicz tweeted. “What a piece of sh*t. No tolerance for animal cruelty.”

If you are so tough mother****er, @KurtZouma, try to kick me.

What a piece of shit. No tolerance for animal cruelty. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) February 8, 2022

Michael Bisping has now joined Blachowicz in chastising Zouma.

“What a f***ing ass****. What a f***ing ass**** simple as that,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I just don’t understand that. And I know they’ll be people like ‘you liberal p****’ but listen, that’s a f***ing poor, innocent little cat. It’s a pet, it’s got feelings.

“This guy’s got a great life, he’s living in a beautiful house, he’s a professional footballer in the Premier League earning tons of money and he chooses to payback the world, or society, by torturing cats. Come on, what the f***, man,” Bisping added.

“F*** Zouma, simple as that and if I see him I’d kick him in the face. Stay out of my way Zouma. Well done, Jan Blachowicz, because I’d like to kick that f***er in the head as well and he deserves it. Laughing his head off [as he attacked the cat]… who is he showing off to? Is that his children in the house?

“F*** that guy. He needs a good ass kicking, that’s what he needs,” Bisping finished. (Transcribed by TalkSport)

