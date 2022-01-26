Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has rubbished talk of a fight between former lightweight kingpin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul – after the latter was offered the opportunity to compete under the Eagle FC banner.

Last weekend, Paul noted his interest in signing with the UFC, with the view of competing at the middleweight limit, suggesting former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor as a potential first opponent.

However, responding to Paul, former lightweight champion, Khabib offered the Ohio native the chance to compete for Eagle FC in the future if he wished, as well as any member of his team.

Replying to Khabib, Paul, seemed to welcome the offer to compete under the organization’s scrutiny – as long as he could fight Khabib first.

Reacting to Paul’s claims, the above mentioned former champion and UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Bisping shot down the idea of a potential fight between the former lightweight champion, Khabib, and Paul.



“For Jake Paul to be going out there and saying he will fight in MMA against Khabib (Nurmagomedov), I mean what the f*ck is that,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “No amount of training from Khabib or anyone is gonna have you beating Khabib, yes, he (Jake Paul) did a little bit of wrestling when he’s at school. Guess what, I haven’t researched Jake Paul’s wrestling credentials. I haven’t looked in so maybe I’m wrong, but I heard he wrestled a bit.”

“At the end of the day, we are talking about fights that will never happen,” Michael Bisping said on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Jake Paul. “Jake Paul vs. Khabib – never gonna happen. Jake Paul vs. someone like Conor McGregor, probably never gonna happen.”

For Paul, the outspoken Ohio native improved to 5-0 as a professional boxer back in December with a thunderous one-punch knockout win over former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley in Tampa, Florida.

