Busted! Michael Bisping caught making homophobic remark during live UFC 298 broadcast
Michael Bisping is being both praised and condemned for his use of a homophobic slur during the live UFC 298 broadcast on Saturday night.
The former middleweight world champion joined Joe Rogan and Jon Anik at the commentary table for the promotion’s latest pay-per-view offering in Anaheim, California. By all accounts, the evening went off without a hitch and offered some memorable moments for fans inside the Honda Center and those watching around the world.
However, there was one incident that has fight fans in a furious debate on social media. After delivering a promotional pitch for the main event showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, ‘The Cout’ was busted making an anti-gay remark.
“What a guy. What a night. UFC 298. Anaheim California. Certainly one for the books,” Bisping said before a long pause. Seemingly unaware that the cameras were still rolling, he added: “What a guy? That’s f*cking gay.”
It’s certainly not the first time the UFC has seen one of its own make anti-LGBTQ comments on camera. Ahead of his UFC 297 title tilt with Dricus Du Plessis, former 185-pound king Sean Strickland went off on a Canadian reporter who questioned ‘Tarzan’ about a series of anti-gay comments he made on X (formerly Twitter). Strickland’s response was pretty much what you’d expect.
UFC Fans React to Michael Bisping’s Commentary Slip-up
Perhaps in a sadly unsurprising twist, Bisping received a heap of support — and even praise — for his ill-time comment once the clip started making the rounds online.
Of course, not everyone was thrilled with Bisping’s anti-gay commentary or the fact that UFC fans — who have been labeled as toxic on more than one occasion — are basking in it.
What is your take on Michael Bisping’s poor choice of words?