Busted! Michael Bisping caught making homophobic remark during live UFC 298 broadcast

Michael Bisping is being both praised and condemned for his use of a homophobic slur during the live UFC 298 broadcast on Saturday night.

The former middleweight world champion joined Joe Rogan and Jon Anik at the commentary table for the promotion’s latest pay-per-view offering in Anaheim, California. By all accounts, the evening went off without a hitch and offered some memorable moments for fans inside the Honda Center and those watching around the world.

However, there was one incident that has fight fans in a furious debate on social media. After delivering a promotional pitch for the main event showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, ‘The Cout’ was busted making an anti-gay remark.

“What a guy. What a night. UFC 298. Anaheim California. Certainly one for the books,” Bisping said before a long pause. Seemingly unaware that the cameras were still rolling, he added: “What a guy? That’s f*cking gay.”

Okay this made me like Michael Bisping pic.twitter.com/5oKC9Abw1A — Tito (@higher_human1) February 18, 2024

It’s certainly not the first time the UFC has seen one of its own make anti-LGBTQ comments on camera. Ahead of his UFC 297 title tilt with Dricus Du Plessis, former 185-pound king Sean Strickland went off on a Canadian reporter who questioned ‘Tarzan’ about a series of anti-gay comments he made on X (formerly Twitter). Strickland’s response was pretty much what you’d expect.

UFC Fans React to Michael Bisping’s Commentary Slip-up

Perhaps in a sadly unsurprising twist, Bisping received a heap of support — and even praise — for his ill-time comment once the clip started making the rounds online.

Bisping did nothing wrong, he better not be punished for this, it's his greatest commentary moment of all time. #promotebisping https://t.co/WZ0GkXcfWL — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) February 19, 2024

bro lucky he works for the ufc and won't lose his job https://t.co/Mgnkw8QcHJ — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) February 18, 2024

What a guy Mike Bisping is.



WAIT FOR IT https://t.co/lB4E036pJ0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024

OMG he said the word "gay" fire him NOW 😡😡😡😡 — TooLateBlue (@TooLateBlue) February 18, 2024

Haha makes me like him more tbh — Jerry Mathers (@JerryMather999) February 19, 2024

What a G — comp (@complete_ten) February 19, 2024

Of course, not everyone was thrilled with Bisping’s anti-gay commentary or the fact that UFC fans — who have been labeled as toxic on more than one occasion — are basking in it.

Bisping said "that's gay" on an alternate broadcast and I just had to read like 30 people saying shit like "greatest commentator of all time", "I love hin 10x more now", "this is why he's the goat commentator"



Homophobes act like they are starved of homophobia — kevin stec (@StecKevin) February 19, 2024

Bisping: that's gay



You guys: that's literally the funniest thing I've ever heard



Also you guys: grow up — kevin stec (@StecKevin) February 19, 2024

I wish combat sports was more inclusive/progressive but I also understand the nature of this demographic and don’t expect more, sadly. However from my understanding Bisping doesn’t care what anyone’s sexual orientation is, and using gay in that fashion has unfortunately just been… — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) February 18, 2024

