Michael Bisping Claps Back At Conor McGregor Following Taunt

Bisping: I Beat Your GOAT

Michael Bisping did not take too kindly to Conor McGregor’s words about him.

McGregor recently caused a stir when he reopened the GOAT debate and claimed that Anderson Silva was the top contender for the accolade while he was just behind in second place.

Of course, many have Georges St-Pierre high up on their lists and although McGregor did have him at third, he had his reasoning for why “GSP” couldn’t be considered the greatest.

“GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe.”

The dig at Bisping was in the form of McGregor not only calling him a one-eyed fighter, but also an easy opponent for St-Pierre.

And “The Count” finally responded to the Irishman on Monday.

“Well this one eyed fighter you speak of actually beat your number one, and he defended his belt so your logic doesn’t really add up. Anyway, have a good day. #facts“

Bisping notably beat Silva when they met in January 2016; however, it was a Silva who was considerably past his championship prime and still gave the Briton plenty of trouble in the contest.

And although his middleweight title defense came against Dan Henderson rather than a top contender, Bisping has only stated facts.

McGregor, meanwhile, is yet to have a single title defense.

What do you make of Bisping’s response?