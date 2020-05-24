Jon Jones Shares Title Fight Win Stats To Debunk Conor McGregor’s GOAT List

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has really taken his low ranking on Conor McGregor’s GOAT list to heart. Yesterday the Irishman started a thread on social media and began discussing who are the four best MMA fighters of all time.

Middleweight legend Anderson Silva was number one on the list. McGregor ranked himself as the second greatest fighter of all-time, followed by Georges St-Pierre in third and Jon Jones in fourth. ‘Notorious explained why Jones is only fourth on his list saying the 250lb great had been involved in several boring fights, had enjoyed some favourable decision and refuses to jump up in weight, he wrote.

“Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion.”

McGregor also said Jones can improve his position in the GOAT list and even offered the champ some tips on how to become the greatest fighter of all-time.

“I said 4, maybe 3. This here is No.2 in Rolex’s, and with only 2 in play. I like Jon. Still active, can climb higher. Must shake repetitive iddybiddy knee kick habit he has, learn to box backwards, take divisional jump fearlessly, then most important of all, win it in full style.”

Jon Jones Proves He’s The Greatest Fighter Ever

Jones was initially not happy about hearing of his low ranking on the list but said he’d let the fans defend his position as the GOAT. The light-heavyweight champ has quickly backtracked on that notion and began releasing some numbers which support his case for being the greatest fighter in history.

Goat where you at ☘️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vrf5UGVsfj — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 24, 2020

As you can see Jones has 14 wins in title fights with zero defeats – some very impressive stats. Anderson Silva and George St-Pierre also make an appearance on the list but McGregor is nowhere in sight. The Irishman has of course never defended a belt during his career and this is something Jones was keen to point out captioning the image, “Goat where you at.”

Do you think these stats released by Jon Jones prove he is the greatest fighter of all-time?