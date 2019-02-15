Michael Bisping: Artem Lobov Is Taking A Step Backwards

Now that he has been released from his UFC contract, Artem Lobov will compete in bare knuckle boxing.

ESPN recently confirmed that Lobov signed a six-figure deal with Bare Knuckle FC. Lobov’s deal is for three fights and “The Russian Hammer” will also be receiving pay-per-view (PPV) points. The first of those fights is with fellow former UFC fighter Jason Knight on April 20th.

Recently, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping offered his thoughts on the matter in an episode of his “Believe You Me” podcast. Bisping believes Lobov is taking a back step in his combat sports career by signing on for bare-knuckle boxing (via MMA News):

“I think it is a bit of a backwards step, bare knuckle boxing. I do, it’s dangerous especially with bare knuckle. Ultimately, I think it’s great though that these guys choose to do that under these rules and they go and get paid.

“They can continue to make a living and that’s what I’m in favor of. Do I think it’s a positive step forward for the sport? No, but there’s always been bare knuckle boxing. That’s been around for a long, long time. It’s been around in England for a long time.

“Basically, since the inception of combat sports bare knuckle boxing’s always been there. I’m just glad there’s a promotion like this.”



Bare-knuckle boxing has certainly picked up steam in the past few months. Several former UFC fighters have participated in the sport already. With someone with as much notoriety as Lobov now participating, it will certainly bring more eyes to the sport.