Artem Lobov Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Artem Lobov signs a contract with Bare Knuckle FC after his departure from the UFC was made public. News of his exit from the Las Vegas-based promotion was made earlier this month after requesting for his release, which the promotion granted.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani broke the news of Lobov signing with the promotion on Wednesday morning. The former UFC star has signed a three-fight deal that is worth six figures and gets pay-per-view points as well. This deal will allow him to sign a deal with an MMA promotion. Now, he’s slated to make his promotional debut when he takes on former UFC fighter Jason Knight on April 20.

In his last three fights, Lobov would go onto to lose to Cub Swanson in April 2017 then to Andre Fili in October and Michael Johnson this past October. All of these fights saw him suffer defeat by unanimous decision.

The GOAT went 2-5 in his three-year UFC run but thinks he did well based on his own definition of success.

Helwani tweeted out the following details about Lobov’s deal:

“Artem Lobov as signed a three-fight, six-figure deal with Bare Knuckle FC, Lobov told ESPN. His debut will be against former UFC fighter Jason Knight on April 20. He also gets PPV points. The deal allows him to sign with an MMA promotion, as well.”