Michael Bisping doesn’t believe that Colby Covington has any intention of stepping up to middleweight to challenge Israel Adesanya after UFC 268.

‘Chaos’ will get his second shot at Kamaru Usman and the undisputed welterweight title at UFC 268 on November 6. Covington first fought ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in December 2019. After five rounds of back-and-forth action, he fell to a late stoppage defeat.

The former interim welterweight titlist recently hooked up with Jack Owoc of Bang Energy for a workout session at a facility the company calls the “World’s Dopest Gym.” The gym trip was all caught on camera and Covington broke some big news while conversing with Owoc between reps.

“I’m gonna fight in my weight class against Kamaru Usman,” Covington said. “I’m gonna get the world title, 170, welterweight, and then I’m going to be working with you and Bang Energy to put on the muscle mass and we’re going to go up to middleweight, to 185 and we’re going to beat Israel Adesanya.”

‘The Count’ doesn’t believe Covington is planning to step up in weight to challenge for the middleweight title he once held.

“”Colby Covington, what’s he talking about? What do you think he’s taking about? He’s talking about becoming champ-champ,” Bisping said on his podcast. “He’s talking about beating Kamaru Usman and then he’s taking about going up and fighting Israel Adesanya and becoming a champ-champ.

“I get it, you’re selling tickets,” Bisping added. You’re selling wolf tickets as the Diaz brothers would say, but still to beat Kamaru Usman and to go up and fight Adesanya and beat him as well? What reality are we living in here, buddy?” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Does Colby Covington have no intention of stepping up to middleweight to challenge Israel Adesanya?