Mexican UFC Fighters: Top 5 Prospects To Keep An Eye On

There are many prospects who are Mexican UFC Fighters that are currently on the rise. The influx of Mexican talent continues to surge in the UFC and many of the prospects continue to make a name for themselves. Here are the top 5 Mexican UFC fighters to keep an eye on:

5. Yazmin Jauregui

The 25-year-old Yazmin Jauregui is a very intriguing prospect in the women’s strawweight division. She’s currently 11-2 in her MMA career along with a 3-2 record in the UFC. Jauregui is coming off a tough submission loss against Ketlen Souza at UFC 306.

Despite her ups and downs in her UFC career, one of her victories came against No. 7 ranked strawweight, Iasmin Lucindo. If Jauregui can get back on track and find some consistency, she can eventually find herself in the rankings. As of now she’s one of the Mexican UFC fighters to look out for.

4. Manuel Torres

Since coming from Dana White’s Contender Series, Manuel Torres has been an interesting prospect in the UFC. He’s currently 15-3 in his MMA career holding a 4-1 UFC record. Torres started his career off on a tear in the UFC accumulating four consecutive first round finishes (3 KOS, 1 submission).

He suffered his first UFC loss to the hands of Ignacio Bahamondes via KO at UFC 306. The 29-year-old looks to get back on track and go on another winning streak like he started his career off. As of now he’s one of the most entertaining Mexican UFC fighters on the rise.

3. Ronaldo Rodriguez

One of the most exciting prospects, Ronaldo Rodriguez has started to gather a fan base around him. The 25-year-old Mexico native is coming off a unanimous decision victory at UFC 306 over Ode’ Osbourne. ‘Lazyboy’ sits at 17-2 in his MMA career while holding a 2-0 record in the UFC.

Rodriguez debuted in February 2024 winning his first UFC fight via submission. The young flyweight started to gain more traction after his performance at UFC Noche and looks to build off that momentum as one of the best rising Mexican UFC fighters.

2. Daniel Zellhuber

Daniel Zellhuber is coming off a tough split decision loss at UFC 306 losing to Esteban Ribovics. Despite the recent loss Zellhuber sits at 15-2 in his young MMA career while sporting a 4-2 UFC record. Another one of Dana White’s Contender Series product, Zellhuber has showed his potential and flashed many times.

The 25-year-old from Mexico City looks to turn it around and continue to make waves in the lightweight division. The potential he holds makes Zellhuber a very intriguing prospect.

1. Raul Rosas Jr.

Probably the most well-known Mexican UFC prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. has been a household name since signing with the promotion. Rosas Jr. was the youngest fighter ever to sign with the organization at just 17 and youngest to debut at only 18 years of age. He’s currently 10-1 in his MMA career and 5-1 in the UFC.

‘El Niño Problema’ already has an impressive UFC resume considering he’s only a 20-year-old and has established a big fan base around him. He’s currently riding a 3-fight win streak most recently winning at UFC 306. The young bantamweight star aims to become the youngest UFC champion ever and retire at 25. He easily tops the list as of Mexican UFC fighters to keep an eye on.